A Birch Tree woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 9:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. 60 in Shannon County, 2 miles east of Mtn. View, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. S.D. Goostree with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Helen E. Edwards, 44, was driving south in a 2012 Ford Escape that crossed in front of a eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jackson D. Rutledge, 36, of Birch Tree.
The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts and Edwards was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
No injuries were reported for Rutledge.
