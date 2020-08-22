The Missouri Public Service Commission has directed its staff to gather information and file a report on utility service disconnections involving companies under the commission’s jurisdiction.
“The commission is concerned about reports warning of an anticipated wave of utility disconnections after voluntary suspensions of collection activities by Missouri’s utilities expire,” said commission officials.
Staff has been directed to gather information from companies including current levels of disconnections for nonpayment, anticipated levels of the same in the next six months, number of customers with past-due accounts, number of customers who have received a final disconnection notice and number of customers participating in payment plans.
The staff is to gather the above information from the largest utilities regulated by the commission, from the August billing cycle and to be compared with information from the August 2019 billing cycle. PSC staff is to file initial findings by Sept. 21, and report updates are due by the 15th of each month through December, unless otherwise ordered by the commission.
The report will be filed in a working case previously opened by the commission to consider best practices for recovery of past-due utility customer payments after the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and attendant economic disruptions.
