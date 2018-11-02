Health inspection results for West Plains and Howell County businesses are provided by the Howell County Health Department. Details in the report include inspector comments, based on findings.
Violations are broken into two categories, critical and noncritical.
A critical violation is defined as an issue that could be directly related to making someone sick. A noncritical violation does not have a direct relation to foodborne illness.
Major points assessed in each inspection:
-Potentially hazardous foods need to be held hot at 140 degrees or above
-Potentially hazardous foods need to be held cold at 41 degrees or below.
-Sanitation can be accomplished using either chlorine-based sanitizer, (with a solution of 50 to 100 parts per million) or quaternary ammonia solutions labeled with a solution of 220 ppm.
SEPTEMBER 2018 RESULTS
Baby Cakes Cupcakery, 110 E. Main St., Willow Springs. Critical: 0. Noncritical: 4. Observed paper towel dispensers needed at prep and restroom hand sinks, no hot water available for handwashing and dishes, exposed wood in need of paint or sealing and self-closing door needed for restroom. Approved for opening when hot water is available – call prior to opening. Reinspection set for October.
Almost Famous BBQ, 42 Court Square, West Plains. Second reinspection. Critical: 0. Noncritical: 0. Previous noncritical violations corrected. Will reinspect in December.
Arby’s, 1342 Southern Hills, West Plains. Critical: 0. Noncritical: 1. Observed paper towel dispenser missing from men’s restroom, in need of replacement for proper handwashing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.