Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. View teen in a rear-end crash at 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 106 in Shannon County, 3 miles east of Summersville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver William Grammar, 20, of Summersville, and passenger Alexandra Burns, 17, of Mtn. View were westbound in a 1999 Ford Taurus that rear-ended a 2013 Ford F-150. The truck was driven by Joshua C. Lix, 33, of Waynesville. All three were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Burns was treated at the scene for her injuries. No injuries were reported for either driver.
Injuries were reported for two Ava residents and a woman from Springfield who were in a two-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 413, 3 miles west of Springfield in Greene County.
Tpr. S.P. Richardson with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported driver Jimmie D. Morrison, 86, and passenger Vonda L. Morrison, 74, both of Ava, were southbound in a 2020 Ford Fusion that pulled into the path of a westbound 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tori M. Retzloff, 24. All three were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Vonda Morrison suffered moderate injuries, and minor injuries were reported for Jimmie Morrison and Retzloff.
All three were transported by emergency medical services to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, according to the report.
