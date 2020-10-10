INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 23 her vehicle was struck in Walmart parking lot by a man in a pickup truck that left the scene. The incident was documented and the suspect is unidentified. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 6:42 p.m. Sept. 23 officers were dispatched to Mugs bar to conduct a well-being check on a woman. It was determined she was experiencing a mental health issue and was held for evaluation. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 23 to a business on Gibson Street regarding a disturbance. A boy was spoken to and it was determined he was intoxicated. The boy was arrested, ticketed on a charge of being a juvenile in possession of an intoxicant and released to an adult. A report was forwarded to municipal court. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:38 a.m. Sept. 24 Officer Brad Jones was dispatched to a location on Thayer Avenue regarding a small child found unattended. The child's home was located and they were returned. No charges are expected, but the incident was reported to the child abuse hotline.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 24 he was dispatched to a location on Broadway to investigate a report of a man offering a marijuana cigarette to a girl, then went in a building. The suspect was found and it was discovered he had marijuana in his possession. A ticket was issued and the suspect was released.
At 1:22 p.m. Sept. 24 Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported he responded to U.S. 63 to investigate an abandoned vehicle. It was towed from the scene.
Officer Whitley Clark reported at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 24 she responded to a non-injury two-vehicle accident on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. It was determined one vehicle struck another while the driver was making a left turn into another lane. The first driver was ticketed on a charge of failure to drive with care and the driver of the second vehicle was ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked.
A man reported at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 24 the driver of a gray pickup truck backed into his vehicle and left the scene on Southern Hills Drive. Cpl. Powell.
At 4:12 p.m. Sept. 24 a report was taken for an accident that happened the prior week. Information was gathered and the report was completed. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:58 p.m. Sept. 24 a scam phone call was reported. The reporting party stated the callers were fraudulently attempting to sell ads. The case is considered closed due to lack of information, but may be reopened if more information becomes available. Officer Colter Reid.
Officer Reid reported at 7:08 p.m. Sept. 24 he responded to a parking lot on West Main Street regarding a hit and run vehicle accident. The incident is under investigation.
At 9:15 p.m. Sept. 24 it was reported a man with active city and county warrants was seen walking on Thornburgh Street. The man was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the Howell County Jail. Officer Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 11:13 a.m. Sept. 25 she sent money to someone she doesn't know through an app on her phone and with cards that were purchased. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Sisney.
Officers responded at 12:37 p.m. Sept. 25 to a home on North College Street regarding a possible accidental drug overdose. A man was found unresponsive but breathing and was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Cpl. Sisney.
At 1:18 p.m. Sept. 25 the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police requested assistance from the West Plains Police Department concerning an investigation within the agency’s jurisdiction. The request was completed and information was returned to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officers responded at 1:49 p.m. Sept. 25 to a gas station on Broadway regarding a woman who pumped $28.7 worth of gas and left without paying for it. The suspect was later identified and a ticket will be mailed to her. Cpl. Powell.
Cpl. Sisney reported at 2:33 p.m. Sept. 25 he was dispatched to Ramey supermarket regarding a possible incident of shoplifting. The suspect was detained after leaving the store with a concealed item without paying for it. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 3:54 p.m. Sept. 25 he conducted a traffic stop on Third Street and discovered the driver had an active warrant. The driver was arrested and taken to the police department.
At 4:45 p.m. Sept. 25 Officer Paden Turnbull took a report regarding the investigation of a deceased person.
Officers were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 25 to a location on Missouri Avenue regarding a woman possibly suffering from an overdose. It was determined she did not overdose, but had active warrants. She was arrested on the warrants with no new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 6:11 p.m. Sept. 26 officers were dispatched to Ramey supermarket regarding a man who had concealed merchandise and left the store without paying for it. The incident is under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 7:03 a.m. Sept. 26 found property was reported at 10 Box supermarket on Kentucky Avenue. It has been placed in evidence for safekeeping. Officer Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.