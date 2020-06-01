INCIDENT REPORTS
Officers were dispatched at 9:57 p.m. May 14 to Lincoln Avenue to a report of a deceased person. An investigation was completed at the scene and the deceased was transported to a funeral home from the scene. No charges. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 10:58 a.m. May 16 it was reported there was an open door on a house on Myrtle Street that was previously closed. The house was checked and after no one was located inside, it was secured with nothing further to report. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 4:21 p.m. May 16 he responded to the South Howell County Ambulance Bay off of K Highway to get information regarding a well-being check. An investigation was conducted and a report completed for documentation purposes only.
At 8:22 p.m. May 16 officers were dispatched to a location on Washington Avenue to investigate an alleged court order violation. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 12:16 p.m. May 17 a debit card found at a location on West Broadway was turned in to the police department. It was placed into evidence for safekeeping and may be claimed there. Officer Kinder.
It was reported at 12:50 p.m. May 17 officers were dispatched to a home on West First Street regarding a vehicle that was vandalized while parked. The incident is under investigation. Officer Kinder.
Officers were dispatched at 2:59 p.m. May 17 to a home on North Utah Street regarding a domestic disturbance and possible assault. A suspect was identified and arrested pending charges. Officer Wichowski.
It was reported at 9:17 p.m. May 17 a dog was running loose in the area of Thayer Avenue. The owner of the animal was located and the case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 11:03 p.m. May 17 to a location off of County Road 1730 to assist deputies with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department with a search for a missing 2-year-old boy. The child was found safe by deputies. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
