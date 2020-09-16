ARREST
Billy Messex, Willow Springs, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Sept. 6 on multiple felony charges, including first degree burglary. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
TICKETS
Kenneth E. French, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Sept. 3 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Daniel Aaron French, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 3 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Kobie Weston Bunch, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 4 on North Harris Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Bishop.
Gail Lynn Hinds, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:14 a.m. Sept. 5 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Stephanie C. Reifers, Southaven, Miss., was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. Sept 5 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Enjoli M. Hill, Jefferson City, was ticketed at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jeremy Eugene Foster, Houston, was ticketed at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 5 on a charge of speeding. Officer Bishop.
Kevin M. Davis, Rogersville, was ticketed at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 6 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Joey M. Aikey, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 6 on U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Elizabeth R. Sisco, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Crystal D. Doran, West Plains, was ticketed at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Matthew Alexander Cash, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:27 p.m. Sept. 6 on charges of failure to register a vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Travis Weaver.
Leon Tillman, Marietta, Ga., was ticketed at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Derek A. Aubuchon, Owensville, was ticketed at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Maurice Amaker, Dekale, Ga., was ticketed at 12:35 p.m. Sept. 7 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Regina N. Barker, Lakeland, Tenn., was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Stacy Magdalena Tintocalis, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 7 on Harris Street on a charge of speeding. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Tyler C. Cockrum, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:10 a.m. Sept. 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Gary A. Burk, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 9 on charges of driving while revoked or suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register a vehicle. Assistant Chief Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
A report was received at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 3 of someone smoking marijuana in a nonsmoking room.
It was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sept. 3 that, during a well-being check on a woman, an officer found her to be intoxicated and she had attempted to cut her wrists. She was placed on a 96-hour hold.
At 3 p.m. Sept. 5, a woman reported she had an argument with her husband and he was suicidal and had a .22 caliber rifle. He had last been seen heading southbound on Highway 76 in a white Dodge Charger with a sheriff’s logo on the side. It was later reported at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 6, an officer responded to the 76 Trailer Park on report of a suicidal man with a gun. The man was arrested on the scene on multiple felony charges.
It was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sept. 5 an officer responded to an ATM at Simmons Bank which looked as though it had been broken into. The key holder fixed the machine and there was no loss, it had just malfunctioned.
It was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 5 a man reported his vehicle had been stolen, but it was found parked up the street. The man thinks a friend borrowed it and didn’t want to file a report.
It was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 6 a person called asking for a well-being check at a residence on East Valley Street. The officer checked the scene and everyone was OK.
At 1:31 a.m. Sept. 6 a woman on North Center Street called to report her neighbors across the road were shining a laser at her, burning her skin and keeping her from sleeping. The officer could not locate any lasers.
It was reported at 5:11 a.m. Sept. 6 an officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop.
It was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sept. 7 an officer responded to the 76 Apartments after a woman reported her ex-husband was being suicidal. The officer spoke with the man who agreed to voluntarily admit himself to the stress unit.
It was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sept. 9 a man reported tools were stolen from his jeep.
It was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9 an officer responded to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment. The officer was advised a child was playing.
It was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9 an officer was advised that a load had shifted on a Prime Inc. flatbed truck traveling on west on U.S. 60. The driver said he was advised by the company to drive slowly to Springfield.
