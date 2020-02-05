INCIDENTS
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 20 she was dispatched to a location on Kentucky Avenue regarding alleged theft. It was discovered the incident took place at a home on Texas Street and a report was taken. The incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 11:05 p.m. Jan. 20 to a location on Creamery Road regarding a person who was having psychological problems. The person was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 6:04 a.m. Jan. 21 he was dispatched to a home on Burke Avenue regarding a car horn that was being blown from time to time. A woman and toddler were seen in the vehicle, and the officer determined the child had been in the vehicle for four to eight hours without heat, despite below freezing temperatures. Charges are pending.
At 6:50 a.m. Jan. 21 it was reported a storage unit lock was cut from a location on Bratton Avenue and a handheld product code scanner and products were stolen from Nestle. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
It was reported at 9:46 a.m. Jan. 21 fuel was stolen from Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The suspect was located a short time later, returned to the gas station and paid for the fuel. No charges at this time. Cpl. Powell.
A man reported at 11:12 a.m. Jan. 21 he hadn’t been able to contact a woman he knows during the previous two days. The woman was entered into law enforcement databases as missing and the incident is under investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 21 a license plate was stolen from the front of his vehicle while his daughter was driving it. No suspect in known at this time. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 21 her juvenile son was last seen about 10:30 a.m. the previous day. The boy was entered into law enforcement databases as missing and the incident is under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officer Wichowski reported at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 21 he observed a red 2007 Honda Shadow parked in the law enforcement parking space at Walmart and discovered the driver had numerous warrants. The suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a Honda SUV. The case is under investigation.
It was reported at 6:36 a.m. Jan. 22 a vehicle was broken into at a parking lot on Eighth Street. A passenger side window on the vehicle had been broken and a purse, wallet, credit cards, driver’s license, cash, tobacco products and a phone charger had been stolen. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Cpl. Powell reported at 9:03 a.m. Jan. 22 a juvenile male was last seen at about 7 a.m. that morning before walking away from a bus stop. The matter is under investigation.
Officer Murrell reported at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 22 he spoke with a woman and her juvenile son. It was alleged the woman assaulted the boy earlier that morning. The incident is under investigation.
At 2:03 p.m. Jan. 22 the Houston Police Department requested assistance with the digital forensic examination of a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The examination was completed and a forensic report was provided to the department. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 22 he was dispatched to a home on Cherry Street regarding a burglary in progress. The suspect was later arrested and transported to the police department for processing.
A man reported at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 a woman he knows took his vehicle without his permission. The vehicle was later found at the man’s home and he stated he did not wish to pursue charges. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 23 to a home on Grace Avenue regarding a dog that was barking and awakened a neighbor. The alleged victims said they complained to the dog’s owners about it but nothing was done. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 7:09 a.m. Jan. 23 some medication belonging to him had been stolen. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Murrell reported at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 23 an asset protection employee reported a male suspect had come into Walmart several times in October and stolen several items. A suspect was identified and charges are pending.
It was reported at 11:22 a.m. Jan. 23 a dealer tag off of a 2015 GMC Yukon was stolen while it was parked at West Plains Bank and Trust Company off of Court Square. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Chris Barrett reported at 1:52 p.m. Jan. 23 he was dispatched to a home on Webster Avenue regarding vehicles that were damaged while parked at the home.
A woman reported at 3:01 p.m. Jan. 23 her roommate struck her on the side of the face after grabbing her wheelchair and locking the wheel for no reason at a home on Creamery Road. The suspect denied her part in the incident and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Kevin White.
It was reported at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 23 a motorcycle was stolen from a home on South Arkansas Street. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:13 p.m. Jan. 23 her vehicle was struck by a red SUV resembling a Jeep Cherokee while parked on Debra Street, then the driver left the scene. The incident is under investigation. Officer Brown.
It was reported at 8:07 p.m. Jan. 23 a suspect who had previously been trespassed from the property entered a store on Preacher Roe Boulevard and stole an item. The case was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 8:09 p.m. Jan. 23 a fraudulent merchandise return was made at a store on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 2:48 a.m. Jan. 24 he was dispatched to a location on Jefferson Street regarding property damage. Photo evidence was collected and several people were interviewed. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 7:37 a.m. Jan. 24 the Missouri State Highway Patrol asked for assistance with an investigation from detectives with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, who completed a digital forensics examination on cellular device. Detective Neuschwander.
Officers were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. Jan. 24 to the area of Newton Street regarding a disturbance. The reporting party was transported to OMC for a mental evaluation and no charges are sought. Officer Burnes.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 24 he observed a motorcycle parked on Olive Street displaying a license plate reported as stolen. The owners of the motorcycle could not be contacted and the license plate and motorcycle were seized. The investigation will be completed by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
A woman reported at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 24 the father of her children had violated a court-ordered custody agreement. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 5:52 p.m. Jan. 24 he was dispatched to a location on St. Louis Street regarding a person trespassing. The incident is under investigation.
Officer Burnes reported at 7:03 p.m. Jan. 24 he was dispatched to Jackson Street regarding a court order violation; the alleged victim reported the person to whom the court order was against was at the alleged victim’s house.
It was reported at 8:02 p.m. Jan. 24 officers were dispatched to Pearl Circle regarding a burglary. The alleged victim reported a storage unit was broken into and several items were stolen. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 24 he was dispatched to a location on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding counterfeit currency. The incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 25 to a location on Eighth Street regarding an assault. A suspect was identified and a probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Wichowski.
It was reported at 5:07 a.m. Jan. 25 there was property damage at a location on Rhonda Drive. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 25 officers were dispatched to a location on Washington Avenue regarding an adult sending lewd messages to an underage girl. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 25 several checks were forged and money was stolen. Officer Burnes.
At 7:04 p.m. Jan. 25 a key that was found at Monty’s Outdoors was turned in to the police department. Officer Stuart.
Officers responded at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 25 to the intersection of St. Louis Street and Independence Drive regarding a hit-and-run crash determined to be assault with a motor vehicle. A suspect was later identified and arrested pending charges. Officer Wichowski.
Officer Sisney reported at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 26 he was dispatched to Summit Street regarding found property. The property may be claimed at the police department.
A man reported at 12:21 p.m. Jan. 26 license plates had been stolen from a church van while it was parked at the church on Crider Street. The plates were entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26 a vehicle was reported stolen from Davis Drive. The case is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
At 3:29 p.m. Jan. 26 a wallet was turned in at the police station. The owner was identified and contacted. Officer Burnes.
At 3:54 p.m. Jan. 26 a wallet was found at the police department and placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 26 a woman who was asked to leave and not return to property on Preacher Roe Boulevard had returned and stolen an item. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Jan. 26 a woman that had been told not to return to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard had returned to the property. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 8:14 p.m. Jan. 26 an employee with Casey’s on Broadway reported an incident of shoplifting. The case is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.