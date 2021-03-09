The National Weather Service office in Springfield will offer two public webinars regarding severe weather.
The free webinars, “Severe Weather Preparedness 101,” will be offered at 6:30 p.m. March 30 and April 6. The public is invited to join NWS officials as they discuss severe weather forecast products, approaches, science, sending reports and how to prepare for the upcoming spring season.
Participants are cautioned that the webinars could be postponed with short notice if active weather threats occur; should that happen NWS will communicate the changes via its website, weather.gov/springfield, or on its social media channels, @NWSSpringfield on Twitter and Facebook.
Those who cannot make either session will have the opportunity to view a recording on YouTube, youtube.com/NWSspringfield.
