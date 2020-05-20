Ryan and Vernieca Luerssen of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Eric Henley, born at 5:57 p.m. May 6. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Robert and Mary Kellum of West Plains, and Mike and Sandy Luerssen of Cabool.
Phillip Marshall and Randa Orchard of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Payton Ross Marshall, born 12:55 p.m. May 12. at OMC. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Hayden, 10, James, 8, and Layla, 3. His grandparents are Doug and Sheila Orchard of Mtn. View and Danny and Pam Marshall of West Plains.
