An Ozark County man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on J Highway five miles south of Hardenville in Ozark County.
Cpl. D. J. Johnson, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported Larry D. Bradberry, 26, Tecumseh, was not wearing a seat belt when his northbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox struck a cow in the road.
The report shows that Bradberry refused treatment at the scene.
Cpl. Johnson was assisted on the scene by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department.
