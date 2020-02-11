Mary L. Ward, 63, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 53, a mile south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C. M. Morgan with Troop E of the patrol, Poplar Bluff, reported Carl F. Ward, 66, of West Plains, was driving north in a 2014 Dodge Ram that ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The report shows passenger Mary Ward was transported by Medic One to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. No condition report is available.
No injuries were reported for Carl Ward and both occupants reportedly wore seat belts.
Tpr. Morgan was assisted at the scene by Cpl. C. W. Tucker.
Two people suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 2010 and County Road 2070 in Howell County.
Tpr. J. M. Heimsoth with Troop G of the Patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jacob R. Thomas, 20, of Willow Springs, was driving south in a 2006 Toyota Tundra that ran off the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Thomas and passenger Sarah E. Goodman, 22, of Pomona, were not wearing seat belt; they were both transported by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
