A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 11:40 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 160, 8 miles east of Gainesville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Austin M. Richardson, 19, of Gainesville, was westbound in a 1999 Dodge Dakota that crossed the center line, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Richardson was flown by Air Evac to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.