CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Friday an officer assisted in jump starting a vehicle at the Signal gas station.
It was reported Friday an officer was contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to confirm an active warrant. The warrant was confirmed.
It was reported Friday an officer was dispatched to Casey’s to speak with a woman who found a dog. The dog was place in the city dog pound.
It was reported Friday an officer was called about a possibly intoxicated person crawling on the ground on East James Street. The officer spoke with the person and determined she was not drunk or crawling on the ground.
It was reported Friday a woman called for an update on a report of possible animal abuse. The woman was told that the animal was not being abused and was receiving more than adequate care.
It was reported Saturday an abandoned white Chevrolet was left in the driveway of an East James Street residence. The vehicle’s owner was unknown and it was towed.
It was reported Saturday a woman came into the police department to claim found property.
It was reported Saturday an officer responded to a residence on Ward Street for a man experiencing seizures. The man was not experiencing seizures when the officer arrived and he was transported by emergency medical services.
It was reported Sunday a woman spoke with an officer stating she had returned a dog she rescued and gotten into an argument with the dog’s owner.
It was reported a woman spoke with an officer stating that she had given permission to someone to pick up her child and the child’s father was possibly going to complain.
