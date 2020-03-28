March 19
Like many other Missourians I’ve been taken back by the sacrifices Americans are being asked to make to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Our public health officials tell us that we’re facing a potential crisis unlike anything we’ve seen since the days of polio, smallpox or the great influenza epidemic of 1918. Left unchecked, I believe COVID-19 could potentially overwhelm our nation’s hospitals and threaten the lives of countless Americans. Clearly extreme measures are required to avoid the worst potential outcomes.
Among the measures being requested by public health officials is a virtual halt to discretionary travel and public gatherings. The president has asked Americans to avoid groups of 10 people or more, to work from home if possible, and to consider not frequenting bars and restaurants. In my opinion, the negative economic impact on businesses that rely on travel and tourism could be tremendous. Thousands of men and women who earn their livings in the hospitality industry could be affected.
Missouri’s nearly $18 billion tourism industry will most certainly be hard-hit by COVID-19. Approximately 8% of Missouri’s jobs are related to tourism. That’s one out of every 12 people working in our state. The importance of tourism to Missouri’s economy increases every year, having grown by more than 35 percent over the past decade, according to a study released by the Division of Tourism. Regardless of whether they visit an amusement park or a museum, fish in our streams, boat on our lakes or camp in our parks, tourists are vital to the economic lifeblood of Missouri.
The Department of Revenue estimates tourism contributed about $150 million to the eight counties of the 33rd Senatorial District last year. Nearly 3,600 residents of my district work in tourism-related jobs, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Many of these people face the loss of wages by the unprecedented precautions we’re taking to combat COVID-19.
Missourians are certainly not alone in this sacrifice. For the past week, the news has brought a steady stream of closures and cancellations. Every major sports league in America has postponed events, and in some cases, entire seasons. Theme parks are closed. Theater stages are dark on Broadway and in Branson alike. Hotels are empty. Airplanes have been grounded and cruise ships remain idle. A few cities have even declared curfews. The pain will be felt in all corners of the tourism industry.
I gather from watching the daily briefings of the president’s coronavirus task force that legislation is being put forth on the federal level to bring relief to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Small Business Administration promises to make loans available to help employers survive. I imagine the Missouri General Assembly will consider some sort of relief once we return to Jefferson City. All of this won’t be enough to make Americans whole, but these efforts will help.
As we watched the devastation this virus caused in Europe and Asia, we realized that America must act to protect public health. I believe the consequences of doing otherwise are too dire. The good news is that the steps we’re taking should reduce the number of people who will get sick, or die, from COVID-19. In time, the infection will work its way through. The best-case scenario is that our symptoms will be mild and we’ll develop immunities to the virus. Eventually, the medical community will develop a vaccine and we can put this virus behind us, as we’ve done with so many other threats to public health in the past. The nation’s health officials tell us that the impacts of the virus will be less severe the closer we follow their recommendations to stay home and avoid contact with others. I hope they’re right, as we’re paying a high price.
I also hope that, once this thing has passed, all of us will quickly return to Missouri’s restaurants, theaters, theme parks and other attractions. Perhaps, after being cooped up for a few weeks, practicing social distancing, we’ll be ready to hit the road again and travel. In the meantime, maybe consider buying a few gift certificates from your local restaurants and leave a tip when you pick up a to-go order. We’re all in this together and if we work together, we’ll get through it.
March 26
The number of Missourians infected with the COVID-19 virus continues to rise with each passing day. At the moment I prepare this report, no cases have been reported in the eight counties of the 33rd Senatorial District, but I suspect that will change over time. The total number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Missouri has doubled every two days or so, and a few deaths have occurred around the state.
Regardless of whether anyone near you has tested positive for the coronavirus, all Missourians are under an emergency declaration from the governor. We all are asked to practice “social distancing” by maintaining 6 feet of separation at all times and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people. Further, we are told to stop visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other places where medically vulnerable people live. Since older people seem to suffer more from the coronavirus, it’s a good idea to limit contact with all seniors, no matter where they live. It’s possible we could carry the virus without knowing it and end up infecting others.
I encourage everyone to visit the Department of Health and Senior Services’ website at www.health.mo.gov for updates on this rapidly evolving situation. Also, the governor holds a briefing each day at 3 p.m. These briefings are livestreamed on Facebook and remain on the site for later viewing. State offices are closed to the public, as are most county and city facilities. Municipal elections have been postponed until June. Both the IRS and the Missouri Department of Revenue have extended deadlines for filing taxes until July 15. If your driver’s license or motor vehicle registration comes due in March or April, you have an additional 60 days to renew.
In Washington, D.C., Congress is expected to approve a stimulus package that will include direct payments to many Americans, increased funding for state unemployment insurance programs, loans to businesses and money for states, communities and major industries caught in the economic fallout from COVID-19. Missouri businesses may also apply for economic injury disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. You can get more information, or apply online, at www.sba.gov.
Every K-12 school in Missouri will remain closed until at least April 6. In the meantime, the state has received a federal waiver that allows schools to feed students off-campus. Many schools are providing free grab-and-go meals, available for pickup at designated locations. This program is not income-based, so the meals are generally available to any resident who shows up with a child. Check with your local schools for information about food service, as well as available educational materials and activities to keep students engaged while they’re home.
The governor has redirected nearly $18 million from the budgets of various state agencies to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE) for use by health care workers and first responders. Those supplies are now being distributed around the state.
A number of businesses and individuals have contacted my office to offer help in responding to the coronavirus crisis. One local business, The Concrete Works in Wasola, even offered the use of a private aircraft to move supplies. It’s been heart-warming to see the way Missourians have responded to this emergency. Many of us were skeptical when this situation began a few weeks ago, but our hearts turned toward compassion as we’ve watched news reports of the virus spreading around the globe. It’s reassuring to know that Missourians will always come together in a time of need.
I encourage everyone to take this virus seriously. Although most people who become infected will experience only mild symptoms, a certain percentage will become extremely ill. Some will require hospitalization. In other countries, medical facilities have been overrun with patients with extreme respiratory distress. The demand for hospital beds and ventilators quickly outpaces available resources.
We can possibly avoid overwhelming medical facilities here in Missouri if we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands often. Stay home if you’re sick. Stay away from the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.
Please everyone, stay safe. Take care of yourselves and your family. Follow the guidance of public health experts and our governor. Check on your neighbors. Perhaps now is a great time to introduce members of my generation to the wonders of online communication. If nothing else, pick up the phone and lift someone’s spirits. This is a difficult time, but we’re all still lucky to be alive and to live in this country.
Also, please pray for the president and our governor as they make difficult decisions and guide us through this unprecedented public health crisis. I’m proud of our leaders and confident they will make the right choices. They can’t do it alone, though. They need our cooperation in order to defeat this threat.
The Missouri Senate has been in recess for the past two weeks, but we’re expected to resume activities at the Capitol on a limited basis soon. Regardless, my staff is on duty and ready to respond to your needs. We’re in contact with the governor’s office and other state officials and we are here to help.
Out of an abundance of caution, the State Capitol will be closed to the public at least until April 6. Although we will not be available for visitors, you may contact us by email or phone. Please don’t hesitate to contact my Capitol office at 573-751-1882.
