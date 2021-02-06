Serious injuries were reported for a Mtn. Grove woman run over by her own vehicle at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a private road 5 miles north of Norwood in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.D. Piccinino with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Lois C. Flageolle, 67, had parked her 1997 Jeep Wrangler in a private driveway. She reportedly got out of the vehicle to open a gate, and was run over by the Jeep.
The report shows Flageolle was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Cpl. Piccinino was assisted by Tpr. D.E. Rogers.
