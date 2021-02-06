West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.