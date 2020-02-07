TICKETS
Gage C. Watts, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Jan. 23 on charges of failure to register a vehicle and driving without a license. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Michael Jason Holmes, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:01 p.m. Jan. 23 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to register a vehicle. Cpl. Jackson.
Brian J. Stewart, O’Fallon, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedleston.
Mark A. Logsdon, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 3:13 p.m. Jan. 26 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Christopher G. Waldorf, Springfield, was ticketed at 1:05 a.m. Jan. 27 on a charge of driving without a license. Officer Travis Weaver.
Jacob Ryan Anderson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:52 a.m. Jan. 29 on Main Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Assistant Police Chief Wes Ellison.
Brandi Kisondra Lawson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:51 a.m. Jan. 29 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Cory Thomas Burton, Ava, was ticketed at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 29 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Rose Marie Vanderbilt, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
Lois E. Olena, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 30 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedleston.
