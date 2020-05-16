TICKETS
Blake E. Moore, Clarinda, Iowa, was ticketed at 10:40 a.m. May 3 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Dillan J. Roy, Skiatook, Okla., was ticketed at 3 p.m. May 3 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
James Thomas Merkerson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:32 p.m. May 3 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Michael Huffman.
Carlton Luke Wake, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:20 p.m. May 5 on Grand Street on charges of failure to register vehicle, operating a motorcycle without proper license, disorderly conduct, failure to produce license on demand, resisting or interfering with arrest or detention, failure to yield to approaching emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, failure to wear protective headgear on motorcycle and peace disturbance. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Allen Richard Raines, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:05 a.m. May 6 on Main Street on a charge of failure to stop. Assistant. Chief Wes Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:15 a.m. April 30 a man called about his son receiving a ticket and wanted to know what to do about it. The officer advised he would need to contact the prosecuting attorney.
It was reported at 11:41 a.m. April 30 a woman with the Department of Health and Senior Services called to speak with Chie Bryan Hogan about some reports that had been taken of a woman. Chief Hogan returned her call.
It was reported at 12:39 p.m. April 30 a woman called about issues she was having with her alarm system. Cpl. Brian Jackson spoke with her.
At 1:22 p.m. April 30 a call was received that a stray dog was running around Bear City Storage. The dog was located and returned to owner.j
It was reported at 2:28 p.m. April 30 a call was received from Hilltop Holiness about a controlled burn planned for May 2. A message was relayed to 911.
It was reported at 3:26 p.m. April 30 a woman reported she called the nursing home to contact her mom but couldn’t get through. An officer made contact with the nursing home and they advised they were having a company work on their computers but no phone issues were reported. The officer called the woman back and gave her another number to call.
It was reported at 8:59 a.m. May 1 a woman went to the police department to report her husband’s medication had been stolen from her car. The woman filled out a statement that was given to Cpl. Jackson.
It was reported at 3:26 p.m. May 1 a woman called to speak with Chief Hogan. Chief Hogan returned her call.
It was reported at 8 a.m. May 4 Chief Hogan received a call of property damage at Booster Field. Yellow caution tape had been taken down of the playground equipment and ruts were apparently made on the baseball field.
It was reported at 9:41 a.m. May 4 a woman called stating that her landlord had turned off her power and she needed the power turned back on due to her health issues. The caller was advised that it was a civil matter matter since she wasn’t on the lease agreement.
It was reported at 10:39 a.m. May 4 a man called to ask if the Willow Springs license office was reopened.
It was reported at 11:34 a.m. May 4 a call was received from Children’s Division requesting an an officer follower her to a home where she needed to speak to the parents of a juvenile. Sgt. Huffman met the worker at the home.
It was reported at 11:38 a.m. May 4 a woman called to report a jeep was parked outside of her house and just sitting there. She said the jeep would leave anytime she would go outside or if her husband came home. The vehicle was located and contact was later made and the man said he was playing Pokemon Go on his phone.
It was reported at 1:02 p.m. May 4 a woman came into the police department to register her vehicles.
It was reported at 1:07 p.m. May 4 a man came into the police department wanting to know where he could take his test for his Class E license.
It was reported at 1:26 p.m. May 4 a man called to ask about a kennel that sold puppies. He said he found their website and called the number to purchase a dog. They asked him to send his information to another phone number. The man thought this was sketchy asked to see if the place was legit. Animal control made contact with the man and advised him that it was a registered kennel.
It was reported at 1:39 p.m. May 4 a man called to speak with Chief Hogan. A message was taken for Chief Hogan to call back.
It was reported at 2:50 p.m. May 4 a man called saying that his power was off and told police that he saw lightning strike the tornado siren in front of his home and it quit working.
It was reported at 9:33 p.m. May 4 a call was received from a caregiver who stated that a man he took care of drank something out of a McDonald’s cup given to him by a teenager, and he thought it might be alcohol because the man he cared for was lying in the old drive-thru at McDonalds, not responding. He was breathing okay and vitals seemed good. Sgt. Huffman and Chief Hogan and emergency medical services responded and the man was okay just tired.
It was reported at 2:20 a.m. May 5 a report was received of vehicle driving west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 60/63. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate a vehicle.
It was reported at 9:27 a.m. May 5 the manager at the Willow Villa Apartments, who said that there was a man who wasn’t a renter came into her office screaming out her and wouldn’t leave. Chief Hogan responded and the gentleman was trespassed off the property.
It was reported at 9:48 a.m. May 5 a call was received from Howell County News that if any city workers wanted a coffee or soda to stop in the cafe and get one, she would take care of the bill.
It was reported at 10:08 a.m. May 5 a call was received from a victim advocate with Howell County wanting information on an incident that had taken place over the weekend at Snappy Mart. A message was left for the officer who had worked the incident.
It was reported at 10:14 a.m. May 5 a woman called wanting to file a complaint on her landlord. Chief Hogan spoke with her and took her statement.
It was reported at 10:41 a.m. May 5 a woman called to get a copy of a report.
It was reported at 10:47 a.m. May 5 a man called to speak with Chief Hogan. A message was taken for Chief Hogan.
It was reported at 10:50 a.m. May 5 a woman came into the police department to ask where she could take her drivers test.
It was reported at 10:51 a.m. May 5 a man came into the police department for a copy of an accident report from the night before. The man was told the report was not finished and that an officer would call back when it was done.
It was reported at 12:34 p.m. May 5 a call was received from Ozarks Medical Center Wound Care needing a well-being check on a patient they haven’t been able to make contact with for two weeks. Information was passed to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.
It was reported at 1:04 p.m. May 5 a call was received from the manager of the Willow Villa Apartments that a man who had trespassed earlier that day was back. Sgt. Huffman and Asst. Chief Ellison advised the man he was not to come back again or he would get a ticket.
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. May 6 a man called animal control wanting to know if he could borrow a live trap as he had opossums under his porch. An officer delivered the trap and instructed the man to call when he was done with it.
It was reported at 10:30 a.m. a female German Shepard followed a woman home from Dollar General and slept in her yard all night. The dog was picked up and a description was put on Facebook.
It was reported at 7:08 a.m. May 7 that there were cows on U.S. 60/63. The animals could not be located by officers.
It was reported at 9 a.m. May 7 a woman called about a neighbor’s dog running loose and bothering her dogs. The owner of the dog was located and advised to keep their dog in their yard.
