ARRESTS
Vivian Ruth Blackburn, 40, West Forest Street, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at her home on a charge of second-degree burglary and is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Wayne Patrick Hober, 29, County Road 6540, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $7,500 bail and released on probation. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Christopher Frank Hogue, 32, Woods Street, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday at his home on charges of second-degree burglary and is held on $5,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
