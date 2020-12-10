INCIDENTS
At 12:07 p.m. Nov. 21, Cpl. Shannon Sisney was investigating a hit-and-run accident on Missouri Avenue when the suspect vehicle drove past the scene. While Sisney attempted to catch up with the vehicle, it ran a stop sign at the intersection of Sixth Street and Porter Wagoner Boulevard, struck a second vehicle and was disabled. The incident is under investigation.
It was reported at 12:24 p.m. Nov. 21 a vehicle was taken for a test drive from a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard and not returned. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. Nov. 21 to a location on Anne Drive regarding a boy being struck by a pumpkin someone threw. The boy didn't know who threw it and no suspect has been identified. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 4:39 p.m. Nov. 21 to Missouri Avenue regarding a possible assault. It was determined the assault had been physical but the alleged victim did not wish to pursue charges. A report was completed for documentation. Officer Colter Reid.
At 6:21 p.m. Nov. 21, a man and woman reported an alleged sexual assault that took place at a home in West Plains. A report was taken and the case is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop at 7:28 p.m. Nov. 21 on Jackson Street. The driver was arrested, ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked and released.
At 7:59 p.m. Nov. 21, officers responded to Missouri Avenue to investigate possible domestic violence. It was learned a verbal dispute took place between a boyfriend and girlfriend, and the boyfriend left the area before officers arrived. The girlfriend requested officers conduct a search of her car because she believed the boyfriend left contraband in it. Contraband was located but no charges are sought. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 8:12 a.m. Nov. 22, it was reported a child was walking unattended on Joe Jones Boulevard. The child's family was located and the child was safely returned to her mother. Officer Burnes.
At 9:54 a.m. Nov. 22, it was reported two firearms were stolen from a home on Lincoln Avenue. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer McKemie reported at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 22 he arrested a woman who had active city warrants.
At 11:04 a.m. Nov. 22, Officer McKemie responded to Kentucky Avenue regarding injuries to a 3-year-old child. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 2:16 p.m. Nov. 22 to a location on Kay Drive regarding an incident of domestic violence. It was learned the dispute was verbal only. Officer McKemie.
