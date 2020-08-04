A Springfield man suffered moderate injuries after his semitruck crashed at 12:01 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 160, 2 miles east of Thomasville in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Robert S. Smith, 59, of Springfield, was eastbound in a 2019 Freightliner DS that traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree. Smith was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Smith was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Cpl. Howell was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.D. Wheeler, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department and Rover Fire Department.
