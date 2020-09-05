Hello Howell County!
September is here! The August primaries are over and Fall is just around the corner.
The road crews are feverishly trying to finish chipping and sealing the county’s hard surface roads, as many of you have noticed that thanks to the ½ cent road improvement tax you all voted in, we are able to hot mix some roads this year with more planned next year. We are continually applying chat on the 1000+ miles of gravel roads and making big improvements on them.
The Howell County Courthouse and Howell County Office Building continues with limited access due to the virus, but we are making every effort to serve the residents of Howell County.
The Howell County Commission continues our various boards and meetings via telephone or internet. We are pleasantly surprised at how strong are tax receipts remain for the county in spite of all the present uncertainty in the economy.
The Howell County Commission is continually accepting, reviewing and awarding CARES Act applications.
The new courtroom in the Courthouse basement is finished and is being utilized, which is a great help due to the backed-up court system.
The Howell County Courthouse and Howell County Office Building will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
The new and improved 2020 Howell County Plat books are now available at the same low price of $35 and maps are available for $40 at the Howell County Clerk’s Office and the Howell County Recorder’s Office in the Courthouse.
Come by and see us. The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Have a fun and safe holiday, the last one for the summer! We are all still in this together!
