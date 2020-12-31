Howell County has been awarded $12,976 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The deadline to apply is 1 p.m. Jan. 21.
The Howell County Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the second floor conference room of the Howell County office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. At that session, the board will determine how the funds are to be distributed to the emergency food and shelter programs run by area service agencies.
Not-for-profit food distribution centers in the county interested in obtaining a portion of the funding for assistance in their food mission efforts may submit requests in writing to the attention of the Emergency Food and Shelter Board and left at or mailed to the Howell County Clerk’s Office, 35 Court Square, Room 200, West Plains, MO 65775.
This meeting will be for phase 38.
