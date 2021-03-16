Billy Joe Delvna and Kelsey Dawn Barton of West Plains are parents of a son, Russell Danny Delvna, born at 10 p.m. Feb. 1. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Joe, 4, and Landon, 2. His grandparents are Billy and May Delvna of Caufield, Kyle Barton of Thayer, and LaSvanna Hollis of Alton.
Keith and Audrea Small of West Plains are parents of a son, Bryan Maverick Small, born at 7:25 a.m. Feb. 2. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Landen, 10, Aubrey, 8, and Easton, 1.
Brandon and Katelynn Adams of Alton are parents of a daughter, Olivia LaRue Adams, at 12:48 a.m. born Feb. 4. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Emmarie, 5, and Renleign, 1. Her grandparents are Cecil and Tammy Jackson of Koshkonong and Jarvis and Kelli Reed of Alton.
KC and Sarah Hansen of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emma Jo Hansen, born at 7:34 a.m. Feb. 4. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 and 1/4 inches long. Her siblings are Nicholas, 6, and Lela, 3.
Joshua and Tabitha Swims of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Kennedy Marie Swims, born at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 7. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Addison, 14, Jacob, 13, and Khloe, 7.
Andrew and Alexis Hall of Peace Valley are parents of a son, Samuel Dean Hall, born at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 7. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Aiden, 1. His grandparents are Donovan and Rosa Kennebeck of Lytton, Iowa, and Joanne and the late Manning Hall of Peace Valley.
Marshall and Amber Dennison of West Plains are parents of a son, MacGyver Lupin Dennison, born at at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 9. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Rick and BJ Richardson and Jeannie Dennison, all of West Plains.
Jon Tyler Holland and Judith Renee Morris of West Plains are parents of a son, Jon Tyler Holland II, born at 7:32 a.m. Feb. 11. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. His siblings are Kathyrn, 6, Lydia, 4, and Elynnor, 3. His grandparent is Arlene Morris of Los Angeles.
Christopher James Fortune and Haley Marie Beavers of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Kinslee Ann Marie Fortune, born at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 12. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Hunter. Her grandparents are Jason Hill and Patricia Fortune of Raymondville.
Shannon and Courtney Nelson are parents of a daughter, Trinady Airus Leashea Nelson, born Feb. 12. She weighed 5 pounds 7 ounces. Her grandparents are Chris and Leonia Nelson of Zanoni, Michael Fawcett of Mtn. Home, Ark., and Janette McDaniel of Gainesville.
Scott and Amber Pettyjohn of Peace Valley are parents of a daughter, Autumn Frances Jane Pettyjohn, born Feb. 17. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 22 inches long. Her siblings are Trenton, 11, Sydney, 9, Wyatt, 3, and Neveah, 1. Her grandparents are Ronald and Rhonda Lee of Summersville and Scott and Lori Pettyjohn of Peace Valley.
Brent McCann and Katrina Sweany of Alton are parents of a son, Fisher Lee Charles McCann, born at 10:16 a.m. Feb. 19. He weighed 4 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Ronald and Elina McCann and Charles and Deborah Sweany, all of Alton.
Chris Frazier and Regan Mullins of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Adelynn Rose Riene Frazier, born at 10:32 a.m.Feb. 19. She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces and was 18 and 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Amelia, 5, and Jaxon, 3. Her grandparents are Ginger Mullins and John and Eugenia Frazier, all of Mtn. View.
Brenden Maxwell and Shelby Starr of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Ranesmae Dianne Maxwell, born at 2:39 a.m. Feb. 22. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Trisha Ledgerswood of Hartshorn, Christopher Willrett of Van Buren, Angie Sisney of Morrisville, and Robert Maxwell of Birch Tree.
Jerry Lynn Peterson and Geraldine Nicole Agers of Alton are parents of a daughter, Destiny Sue Jeana Peterson, born at 4:44 p.m. Feb. 22. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Elizabeth, 25, Justin, 25, David 13, Jacquline, 11, Alexander, 8, and Joshua, 6. Her grandparents are Gerald Riesen of Ash Flat, Ark., Twana Riesen of Mammoth Spring, Ark., Shelby Peterson of Salem, Ark., and Linda Sue Reeves of Alton.
Denver and Lisa Wade of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Merinda Gwen Wade, born at 10:22 p.m. Feb. 22. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Memphis, Monroe, 7, and Marshall, 4. Her grandparents are Clay and Nina Williams and Rodney and Tabby Wade, all of West Plains.
Hannah Blunkall of West Plains is the mother of a son, Graysen Heath Blunkall, born at 11:19 a.m. Feb. 23. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. His grandfather is Timothy Blunnkall of Winona.
Rebekah Brockelbank of West Plains is the mother of a son, Jeremiah Hod Brockelbank, born at 7:34 p.m. Feb. 23. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 and 1/4 inches long. His grandparents are Shawn and Tammy Brockelbank of West Plains.
