TICKETS
Clinton Reeves, 18, Mtn. View, was ticketed Feb. 22 on charges of driving while revoked or suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
Henry Winton, 29, Mtn. View, was ticketed Feb. 24 on charges of driving while revoked or suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
INCIDENT
Property was reported stolen at 5:15 p.m. SundayFriday at a gas station on West U.S. 60.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Trenton Roberts reported Feb. 22 a man visited the police department to express concerns about suspicious activity.
Officer Roberts reported Feb. 22 a man visited the police department inquiring about his vehicle that was towed from private property. Information was given.
Officer Gregory Abney reported a noninjury traffic accident Feb. 23 on Elm Street.
Officer Timothy Gordon reported Feb. 24 he responded to a scene on West Fourth Street for a suspicious vehicle in the area. He took a report and advised the reporting party he would do an extra patrol in the area.
Officer Gordon reported Feb. 24 he responded to a report of shots fired behind a person’s house on North Marr Street. He talked to a neighbor and found they had been shooting at an animal under their house. Gordon advised that if it happened again a ticket would be issued.
Officer Gordon reported Feb. 24 he responded to Y Highway for a report of a possible driver under the influence. Gordon checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Officer Gordon reported Feb. 24 he responded to a residence on East Fifth Street for a report that a person was making suicidal comments and the reporting party was worried for their safety. When the officer arrived, the person had left on foot and was unable to be found.
Officer Stetson Schwein reported Feb. 24 he responded to a two-vehicle accident at Highway W and Elm Street. No injuries reported.
Officer Gordon reported Thursday he returned a call from a person regarding a lost wallet and advised it had been found.
Officer Gordon reported Thursday he returned a call to a person to confirm they had a warrant and advise how to take care of it.
Officer Gordon reported Thursday he responded to the hospital for a report that a suicidal patient was fighting the staff and trying to leave. Gordon arrived on the scene and assisted staff with controlling the person.
Officer Dawnesha Scott reported a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Friday at Anchor C-Store.
Officer Gordon reported Monday he responded to an alarm call at North Elm Street and checked the area. Gordon did not find anything out of order.
Officer Gordon reported Monday he called an officer from Arkansas back and provided information concerning a subject the police department had dealt with prior.
