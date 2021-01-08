The Missouri State Board of Education will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday via conference call.
In accordance with executive orders related to social distancing, the State Board of Education room in the Jefferson State Office Building will not be open to members of the public. The meeting will be available at livestream.com/MoDESE/SBE.
Anyone attending a meeting of the State Board of Education who requires auxiliary aids or services should request such services by contacting the executive assistant to the State Board of Education at 573-751-3563 or Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966, no later than 48 hours before the meeting.
A closed portion of the meeting will be held upon adjournment of the regular meeting.
The agenda for the meeting can be viewed online at dese.mo.gov/state-board-education/agendas-minutes.
