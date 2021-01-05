A man from Kentucky suffered serious injuries in a crash at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, a mile east of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. K.W. Etherton with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Levi W. Farr, 20, of Ft. Campbell, Ky., was eastbound in a 2017 Toyota Corolla that ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Farr was taken by Willow Springs Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Minor injuries were reported for two Ozark County residents after their SUV crashed at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 160, a half-mile west of Caulfield.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes reported driver Neiva J. Sullivan, 42, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Tecumseh, were eastbound in a 2004 Toyota Sequoia that traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. The boy was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Both were taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. The patrol does not identify youth younger than 17 in its reports.
Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. View man after a crash at 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60, 2 miles east of Essex in Stoddard County.
Cpl. J.K. Brooks, with Troop E of the patrol, Poplar Bluff, reported Christopher A. Rebardi, 35, was westbound in a 2006 Ford F150 that ran off the road and overturned in the median. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Rebardi was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
