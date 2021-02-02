An Ellsinore teen died from injuries suffered in a crash which also seriously injured a man from Van Buren at 2:55 p.m. Thursday on Highway 103, 3 miles south of Van Buren in Carter County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.C. Simpson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Hunter W. Clark, 18, and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were southbound in a 2010 Ford F150 that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Carter County Coroner Joe Chapman pronounced the girl dead at 3:57 p.m. She had been wearing a seat belt.
The report shows Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Carter County Ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Tpr. Simpson was assisted by Cpl. J.M. Heimsoth and major crash investigation team member Sgt. T.G. Pulley.
The girl’s death is the second traffic-related fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2021, compared to two during the same time frame last year.
According to Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Troop G’s public information officer, as of Jan. 1, the patrol no longer releases the names of youth 17 and younger in their reports.
