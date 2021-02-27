Nearly one year ago, the United States Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved Missouri’s request to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) or food stamp benefits to Missourians.
The approval of March 2021 P-SNAP benefits to maximize the amount each household receives based on household’s size means Missouri has continuously provided P-SNAP for an entire year.
Last month, the USDA announced the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 increased SNAP benefits by 15% for every Missouri household through June.
Through June 30, the maximum monthly SNAP amount for a household of one is $234; a household of two, $430; three, $616; four, $782; five, $929; six, $1,114; seven, $1,232; and eight, $1,408. For larger households, add $176 for each additional person.
“Looking back, I doubt any of us would have predicted P-SNAP would still be in place a year later, said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “Recognizing it has been one year of P-SNAP underscores the ongoing challenges low-income Missouri families have faced and still face as the state works towards recovery. And to help SNAP participants remain safe and healthy while Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine progress continues, I remind them an EBT card can be used to purchase groceries online at ALDI, Amazon, Walmart, and Woods Supermarket.”
Although new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview, current SNAP recipients should note the Family Support Division has suspended SNAP recertification interviews through June 2021.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.
Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.