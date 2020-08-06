Caleb and Meghan Wells of Caulfield are parents of a son, Jay William, born at 2:58 a.m. July 22. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are William and Teresa Ehrhart of Caulfield and Ronnie and Susan Wells of West Plains.
Alan Koehn and Mackenzie Shoults of Eminence are parents of a son, Blane Alan Koehn, born at 7:37 p.m. July 22. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Koda, 1. His grandparents are Cindy Hobbs and Clayton Shoults, both of Hartshorn; Roger and Jean Counts, Eminence; and Ty and Lisa Koehn, Mtn. View.
Zane and Bailey Privette of West Plains and Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Rylan Marie, born at 3:43 a.m. July 24. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Rick and Gretchen McCurley of Duluth, Minn.; Steven Privette, Willow Springs; and Marj Thompson, Columbia.
Joshua Melton and Shelsie Sartor of Cabool are parents of a daughter, Chaney Kay Melton, born at 11:58 a.m. July 25. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Eighlan, 15, Marley, 11, Piper, 7, and Bristol, 5. Her grandparents are Mark and Missy McIntosh of Norwood and Jim and Letha Melton of Cabool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.