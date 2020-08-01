INCIDENTS
A man reported at 9:25 p.m. July 13 he was assaulted and his phone was stolen by a man he knows. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 12:48 a.m. July 14 he responded to a home on Maple Street regarding a domestic assault between a man and woman. It was determined the woman assaulted her boyfriend and he suffered minor injuries. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 8:05 a.m. July 14 someone forced entry into a business on Bratton Avenue between 2:56 and 3:10 a.m. and stole property. The incident was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
Officers responded at 9:49 a.m. July 14 to a home on Locust Street regarding a man reportedly trying to stab himself with a kitchen utensil. The man was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
A woman reported at 9:57 a.m. July 14 that within the previous 24 hours someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at a home on Eighth Street and took her property. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 1:04 p.m. July 14 to McFarland Drive regarding a reportedly suicidal person. After further investigation a man was taken to OMC for treatment. Officer Jones.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 4:08 p.m. July 14 he responded to Gibson Avenue to investigate a report that an underage child was walking by himself. Four youths were found nearby, fled on foot when they noticed the marked patrol car, and were detained. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:09 p.m., July 14 officers were dispatched to Worley Drive regarding an incident of shoplifting. A possible suspect was identified and the case is under investigation. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 5:06 p.m., July 14 officers were dispatched to Worley Drive to investigate a report of shoplifting. Video surveillance was reviewed, a possible suspect identified and the incident is under investigation. Cpl. Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 5:58 p.m. July 14 to a home on Crestwood Circle regarding a possibly deceased person. It was confirmed the individual was deceased and no foul play is suspected. Cpl. Sisney.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 7:39 p.m. July 14 she was contacted by an officer with the Mtn. Grove Police Department regarding an assault that was reported to him, allegedly happening in West Plains on Hynes Street. The victim had visible injuries and declined treatment. The incident is under investigation.
At 8:36 p.m. July 14 officers were dispatched to a location on Nebraska Street regarding a report a youth was assaulted by another youth. The victim was transported to OMC for treatment and the suspect has not been located. The case was forwarded to the Howell County Juvenile Office. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 12:06 a.m. July 15 a woman entered Snappy Mart 11 on north U.S. 63 at Highway 14 and asked an employee to check a $20 bill to see if it was counterfeit. The employee advised the woman she believed it was fake and was calling police and the woman left. The incident is under investigation. Officer Kevin White.
At 2:08 a.m. July 15, Officer White was dispatched to a home on Rhonda Drive to investigate a report of two runaway youths. Parents of two boys stated they had run away about three hours earlier. Both were entered as missing persons and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers were dispatched at 5:47 p.m. July 15 to the area of Crestwood Circle regarding a possibly suicidal person. It was learned the subject was having thoughts of self-harm and was taken to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Sisney.
At 9:16 p.m. July 15, Officer Bradshaw reported he was dispatched to Pizza Hut on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a peace disturbance. The victim reported a man made threats to hurt the staff, and wished to pursue charges. A citation was issued to the suspect.
Officers were dispatched at 2:25 a.m. July 16 to an alleged domestic disturbance on West Seventh Street. The altercation reportedly became physical but neither party had injuries. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 6:04 a.m. July 16 officers with the Department of Homeland Security, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Springfield Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Springfield as part of an investigation into the possible sexual exploitation of children. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
An employee of Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply reported at 2:05 p.m. July 16 a woman passed a counterfeit bill at the business. The matter will be forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Brad Jones.
At 2:39 p.m. July 16 officers responded to Jackson Street regarding a man prowling around the area and throwing rocks at people. It was determined the suspect attempted to strike a victim with a piece of wood after striking another victim with a thrown rock. The suspect sustained injuries but refused medical treatment, was arrested and transported to the Howell County Jail pending formal charges. Cpl. Powell.
Officers were dispatched to a report of an alleged domestic disturbance that happened on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The victim stated a woman assaulted him, but he didn’t want to pursue charges. The suspect was contacted and also did not want a report to be filed. A report was completed for documentation purposes only and no charges are being filed in regard to the incident. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 5 p.m. July 16 officers were dispatched to a location on Jackson Street regarding an alleged court order violation. Identification was gathered from the victim and a witness at the scene. The suspect was unable to be located by law enforcement and the matter is being forwarded to the Howell County Prosecutor. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:37 p.m. July 16 it was reported a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen from Gibson Avenue. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the case is under investigation. Officer Clark.
