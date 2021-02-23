Serious injuries were reported for a West Plains woman and two boys after a hit-and-run crash at 11:55 a.m. Friday on County Road 9510, a mile and a half west of Brandsville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a southbound 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 struck an eastbound 2000 Ford F150 that was crossing through the intersection of that road and County Road 8980. The driver of the pickup truck is not known.
The Ford was driven by Chasity L. Schoenhofen, 29, of West Plains, with two passengers, a 16-year-old boy from Keiser, Ark., and a 12-year-old boy from West Plains. None of the occupants wore seat belts, according to the patrol.
It was reported the Dodge fled the scene and was located later at a residence, but the driver was not found, according to the patrol.
The report shows Schoenhofen and the 12-year-old were both flown by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
The 16-year-old was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Tpr. Kimes was assisted at the scene by Msgt. S.N. Nelson and Tpr. L.C. Pruiett.
According to Troop G Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder, the crash is under investigation.
The patrol does not identify the names of youths younger than 17.
