ARRESTS
Kevin Dwayne Thomas, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 3 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Officer Brad Jones.
William Clint Balfantz, 53, West Plains, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Feb. 6 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Justin Edward Stiner, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Feb. 7 on charges of failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Blane Allen Collins, 23, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 7 on a charge of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and improper lighting. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Joshua Owen Yancy, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Feb. 7 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer John Murrell.
Anthony Ray Johnson, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 7 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua Paul Sandy, 49, West Plains, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 9 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and careless and reckless driving. Cpl. Stephens.
Samuel Allen Meador, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Feb. 9 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Casey Joe Hicks, 43, Springfield, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Feb. 9 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
TICKETS
Linda Kajean Clark, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:17 a.m. Feb. 3 on Thornburgh Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Wes Stuart.
Cindy A. Prince, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 3 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stuart.
Franklin L. Teague, Winona, was ticketed at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 3 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Sharon Lee Enarson, Alton, was ticketed at 3:54 p.m. Feb. 4 on Independence Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Sean Barrett.
Danielle Nicole Fuller, Thayer, was ticketed at 9:33 a.m. Feb. 5 on Kentucky Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
David Lee Fox, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 5 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Heather Rae McGuire, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:01 a.m. Feb. 5 at Parkway Shopping Center on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Powell.
Timothy Lee Noakes, Pomona, was ticketed at 7:28 a.m. Feb. 6 on Independence Drive on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Michael L. Ramsey, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:59 a.m. Feb. 7 on Myrtle Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Officer Brad Jones.
Skipper Dale Redman, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 7 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Justin Brown.
Amanda Jean Coffel, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:31 p.m. Feb. 8 on South Hill Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wichowski.
Kedra Michelle Hale, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:41 a.m. Feb. 9 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Joey Allen Marcak, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 9 at Walmart on a charge of stealing. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 12:02 a.m. Feb. 3 someone struck her vehicle while it was parked on West Fourth Street and left the scene of the accident. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 3 someone stole his bicycle from his home on Jackson Street. Officer Jones.
At 3:40 p.m. Feb. 3 it was reported two checks written to Casey’s on Gibson Avenue were returned due to a stop payment order. It was discovered the checks had been reported stolen in a case being investigated out of Ozark County. The incident remains under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
At 4:20 p.m. Feb. 3 an employee of Dollar General on Preacher Roe Boulevard reported an incident of shoplifting by a male suspect. The suspect was identified and ticketed on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Wichowski reported at 10:41 p.m. Feb. 3 he responded to a location on Lincoln Avenue regarding a woman who said she had been assaulted by an unknown person. A report was taken but the woman declined to seek charges.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 3 he was dispatched to a location on Crestwood Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined the disturbance was verbal and no charges are pending.
Officers were dispatched at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 3 to a home on West Main Street regarding a burglary that had possibly taken place in January. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Murrell reported at 2:44 p.m. Feb. 4 he responded to Ramey supermarket regarding a man who allegedly removed an over-the-counter medication from its packaging and left the store with it. A suspect was identified and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors.
At 3:36 p.m. Feb. 4 Officer Sean Barrett reported he responded to a location on St. Louis Street regarding a found zippered case containing drug paraphernalia A report was filed and the found property entered into evidence to be disposed of.
It was reported at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 4 someone stole a phone from a display shelf at AT&T on Bruce Smith Parkway. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
At 10:01 a.m. Feb. 5 it was reported a woman was seen shoplifting at Ramey supermarket. The suspect was arrested and ticketed on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Powell.
At 11:12 a.m. Feb. 5 property was found at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and may be claimed at the police department. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 5 his wallet was stolen the day before and $500 dollars had been withdrawn from his account with his debit card. A suspect was named and the incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
Officers were dispatched at 10:08 p.m. Feb. 5 to Ozarks Medical Center regarding an assault. It was learned a man had been assaulted by his brother, who left the scene prior to the arrival of police. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 5:27 a.m. Feb. 6 his pickup truck was stolen from Seminole Street. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 11:19 a.m. Feb. 6 a flat screen TV was found in the road near Burke Avenue and Hammond Mill Road. It may be claimed at the police department. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 6 a person she has an order of protection against was at her workplace and made contact with her. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 6 a traffic stop was conducted on Padgett Drive near Cole Street, and it was learned the driver and a passenger had been implicated in a theft and fraud investigation out of Springfield. A debit card belonging to a local woman was found in the vehicle and returned to the owner. The incident is under investigation.
It was reported at 4:57 p.m. Feb. 6 a woman assaulted a man with, whom she is in a relationship, earlier that day. A complaint was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 6 her iPad was stolen from her vehicle while parked at a business on Missouri Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officers were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. Feb. 7 to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a woman who was in a parking lot crying. The woman reported the father of her child had pushed her out of his vehicle while it was parked. No medical treatment was needed and there are no charges at this time. Officer Burnes.
Officer Jones reported at 6:59 a.m. Feb. 7 he was dispatched to the area of Myrtle Street and St. Louis Street regarding vehicle damage done to a sign and propane tank at a business. The vehicle had left the scene, but was later located and the driver ticketed.
At 12:42 p.m. Feb. 7 it was reported a set of keys were found on Court Square. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Murrell.
Officer Brown reported at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 7 he was dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding an incident of shoplifting. The suspect was ticketed and escorted off of the property.
It was reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 7 officers responded to Finders Keepers thrift store on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a man who had dropped suspected controlled substances while in the building. A substance suspected of being methamphetamine was seized and charges are pending crime lab results. Detective Parrish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.