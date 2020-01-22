The Howell County Commission will continue meeting with county officeholders and discuss 2020 budget requests during the commission’s regular meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the tentative agenda.
Commissioners will meet in the Commission Room on the third floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Also on the agenda: approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets every Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
