To help mitigate some of the unexpected operational challenges created by the COVID-19 state of emergency, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has suspended through June 15 the training-hours requirements for certified operators of public drinking water systems, wastewater systems, and waste-management systems for concentrated animal-feeding operations (CAFOs), whose certifications otherwise would expire during the suspension of these rules.
The rules are temporarily suspended pursuant to Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09 and include 10 CSR 60-14.020(8)(C), 10 CSR 20-9.030(4)(B) and 10 CSR 20-14.020(4)(B).
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Operator Certification Section offers and approves training, administers testing and provides certification to operators in Missouri to ensure the proper management of certain public drinking water systems, wastewater treatment systems and animal feeding operations.
Many operator certification classes have either been cancelled or postponed due to social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 emergency. This has prevented many operators from taking the department-approved coursework required to renew their certifications. During the temporary suspension period certified operators of drinking-water, wastewater, and CAFO waste-management systems may renew their expiring certificates without obtaining the minimum amount of renewal training that otherwise would be required so they can continue providing their professional services.
More information is available online at sos.mo.gov/suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.