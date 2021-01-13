Injuries were reported for two Norwood drivers after a two-vehicle crash at 12:30 p.m. Friday on E Highway, 4 miles north of Norwood in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.E. Rogers with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Marla M. Chadwell, 19, was southbound in a 2018 Jeep Utility, attempting to pass Ford 5030 tractor driven by 17-year-old Jay Yoder. While the tractor was in front of the Jeep, it reportedly turned, and the Jeep impacted its side.
Neither driver wore a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Yoder suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Minor injuries were reported for Chadwell who was driven by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Tpr. Rogers was assisted at the scene by Msgt. R.D. Vaughan, Cpl. J.D. Piccinino, Cpl. M.A. Philpott and Tpr. M.L. Wiseman.
4 SUFFER MODERATE INJURIES
Moderate injuries were reported for a Willow Springs man who was in a crash at 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Z Highway, 2 miles south of Highway 76.
Tpr. K.W. Etherton reported Nathaniel L. Grindstaff, 21, was southbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, where it struck the ground and several trees.
The report shows Grindstaff, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Willow Springs Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
A Nixa driver suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 11:55 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 60, 6 miles east of Willow Springs.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain reported Ivan S. Ordonez, 28, was westbound in a 2002 Toyota 4Runner that traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the eastbound lanes and went down an embankment. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Ordonez was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare.
A crash resulted in moderate injuries for an Eminence man at 6:15 a.m. Thursday on H Highway, 7 miles of north of Winona in Shannon County.
Cpl. J.S. Cunningham reported Mark R. Harig, 50, was southbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that lost control on the snow-covered road, traveled off the road and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Harig was transported by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains woman in a crash at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 6 on Highway 17, 5 miles north of White Church in Howell County.
Tpr. M. Barron reported Patricia A. Dixon, 69, was southbound in a 1998 Ford F150 that ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Dixon was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare.
Tpr. Barron was assisted by Tpr. J.J. Smith.
TWO WOMEN HURT
Minor injuries were reported for a Vanzant driver after a crash at 5:30 p.m. Monday on AD Highway in Douglas County, 5 miles south of Mtn. Grove.
Tpr. J.L. Dedmon reported Michelle D. Rabun, 44, was westbound in a 2008 Chrysler Aspen that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
The report shows Rabun, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare.
Tpr. Dedmon was assisted by Sgt. A.D. Johnson.
Minor injuries were reported for an Ozark County woman in a car crash at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 76, 3 miles north of Ava.
According to Tpr. D.L. Nash, Elizabeth D. Thornburn, 30, of Thornfield, was westbound in a 1999 Ford Explorer that traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and a mailbox, then overturned.
Thornburn, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.
