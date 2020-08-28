INCIDENTS
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 11 he responded to a home on Aid Avenue regarding a peace disturbance and learned a woman had assaulted her boyfriend, who then left the home. It was determined the woman had attempted to injure herself with a knife and was taken to Ozarks Medical Center for evaluation. The other person involved declined to pursue charges.
At 8:51 p.m. Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive to investigate a report that someone who had been trespassed from the property had returned. The individual was not located at the property by officers. Officer Colter Reid.
Officers were dispatched at midnight Aug. 12 to a location on Burke Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. Neither party wished to pursue charges and a report was taken. Officers were called back to the home a short time later for a possible overdose of one of the involved parties and a patient was taken to OMC for treatment. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
A man reported at 12:59 a.m. Aug. 12 his phone was stolen from his home on Davidson Street. The suspect has not been located and the matter is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:31 a.m. Aug. 12, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from Google that files depicting possible child pornography had been stored in a customer’s Google Photos account. Upon discovering the images, Google notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The suspect is believed to be in the Mtn. Grove area in Wright County. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 11:40 a.m. Aug. 12, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that Google had discovered files depicting child pornography on their servers. The person storing the files was believed to be living in the West Plains area. Detective Neuschwander.
Officer Brent McKemie responded at 12:24 p.m. Aug. 12 to a home on South Howell Avenue regarding a verbal altercation between two family members. It was determined there had been no physical altercation.
At 6:50 p.m. Aug. 12, officers were dispatched to Woods Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. A woman who had visible injuries was spoken to but a suspect and a witness were not able to be contacted. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 7:11 p.m. Aug. 12, officers patrolling Pennsylvania Avenue saw and arrested someone they knew to have an active warrant, and found drug paraphernalia on them during a search. Charges are pending. Officer Reid.
At 9:44 p.m. Aug. 12, Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the U.S. 63 on-ramp just north of McFarland Drive, and the driver fled. A potential suspect was identified and the incident is under investigation.
A man reported at 10:08 p.m. Aug. 12 his cell phone was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Officer Reid.
At 10:59 p.m. Aug. 12, officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 14 and Marianna Drive to investigate a vehicle that was discovered to have been reported as stolen out of Shannon County. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 1:40 p.m. Aug. 13, Officer McKemie took a report regarding a man who had not made agreed upon payments to a business for several months.
At 4:20 p.m. Aug. 13, it was reported a vehicle belonging to a business on Broadway was stolen. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officers responded at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 13 to Galloway Park to investigate a theft. It was discovered the reporting party was a child and therefore unable to file an official report, but the incident was documented. No charges pending. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Barrett reported at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 14 he responded to a business on Jackie Garrett Street to investigate a report of a woman assaulted by her husband, who had a knife. The woman appeared to be suffering from a mental health issue and was taken to OMC for evaluation.
At 2:46 a.m. Aug. 14, Officer Barrett reported he responded to the police department to meet a woman who wanted to speak with an officer. During the conversation the woman made suicidal comments and was taken to OMC for an evaluation.
At 9:17 a.m. Aug. 14, it was reported the Missouri Howell County Children’s Division received a child abuse hotline report the previous day, stating an underage girl had been subjected to sexual contact by an adult male in West Plains. The suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing. Detective Neuschwander.
Officer McKemie reported at 10:53 a.m. Aug. 14 he responded to a location in Southern Hills Plaza regarding a suspicious man staring at and approaching women aggressively. It was discovered the man had an active warrant and had been trespassed from Southern Hills Plaza previously. The suspect was arrested and ticketed.
At 2:53 p.m. Aug. 14, officers were dispatched to St. Louis Street regarding property damage. A door and back window screen on a home were damaged and a possible suspect was named by witnesses at the scene. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:13 p.m. Aug. 14, Officer Bradshaw reported he was dispatched to Ridge Crest Motel to investigate a report of trespassing. A man was found to be in a room he did not have permission to be in and was told to leave and not return. Drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view and seized. No charges pending.
Officer Kevin White reported at 11:38 a.m. Aug. 15 he responded to Snappy Mart on north Porter Wagoner Boulevard to a gas drive-off. It was discovered a woman driving a silver Dodge van pumped $28.60 worth of fuel and left without paying for it. The case is under investigation.
At 1:21 p.m. Aug. 15, officers responded to Division Drive regarding a boy punching a hole in a wall. A report was taken and a probable cause statement and a referral form has been sent to the juvenile office for review. Officer McKemie.
Officers responded at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 16 to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and south U.S. 63. Both vehicles sustained major damage but there were no apparent injuries. Officer Conner Burnes.
