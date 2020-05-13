Missouri Lottery players took home more than $79.3 million in prizes during the month of April. Of the total $79.3 million awarded, more than $9.8 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
Winners in Howell and surrounding counties claimed over $30,000 in prizes of at least $1,000.
The biggest winner in April was Dustin Howell, of Thayer, who successfully played a $20,000 Scratchers ticket.
Bobby Bell of Houston won $3,125 in the Pick 4 draw game.
Those winning top prizes on $1,0000 Scratchers tickets were Lester Swearengin and Cory Trent, both of Ava; Cleta McKinney, of Houston; Joe Easterday, of Tecumseh; Renny Pigue, of Theodosia; and Greg Andrews and Shirley Belt, both of West Plains.
