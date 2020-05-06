A Caulfield woman has been charged in Texas County after allegedly being a passenger in a vehicle where methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia including a weight scale, and a firearm were found.
Gabrielle L. Dickinson, 23, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a controlled substance. She remains jailed on $250,000 bail, according to court records. Dickinson was arrested at about midnight on April 29 on Highway 17 in the Plato/Roby area, after a Texas County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had a registration violation.
The driver, Jesse L. Anderson, 37, Hollister, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on a charge of failure to appear on a 2019 Taney County charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Court records show his address to be inn Tecumseh.
Anderson was held in the Texas County Jail on the probation violation warrant with no bond, but has no charges filed in Texas County at this time, according to court records.
