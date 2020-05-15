Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 p.m. Highg near 77. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Temperature Year Ago
High: 86
Low: 61
Rainfall: 26.81 in.
Last year: 24.25 in.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, excpet higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
