The Howell County Commission will review and discuss the lease agreement it holds with Missouri 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith for his office space in the county-owned building at 35 Court Square, West Plains.
The discussion will take place during regular session that begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday; during the same meeting payroll will be approved.
Review and consideration of CARES Act contracts will also be given, and accounts payable will be approved. Guests present will be recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building. Wednesday’s meeting is a supplemental meeting due to the holidays.
