Committee assignments have been given to 154th District Rep. David Evans of West Plains and 33rd District Sen. Karla Eslinger of Wasola.
House Speaker Rob Vescovo recently announced 41 chairs who will lead their respective committees for the next two years.
“We have an outstanding group of chairs who have the experience and aptitude to take on some of the most pressing issues facing our state. I have complete confidence in their ability to lead their committees and to work with their members to ensure each bill receives meaningful discussion and debate that will produce well-crafted public policy,” said Vescovo, R-Arnold.
Rep. David Evans of West Plains, representing the 154th District, has been appointed to the Judiciary Committee
Eslinger, a freshman senator who previously served one term in the House, has been appointed to serve on four standing committees of the Missouri Senate during the 101st General Assembly: Commerce, Consumer Protection and the Environment; Appropriations; Gubernatorial Appointments; and Professional Registration.
“I am honored to serve on these critical committees, and I look forward to working hard on each of them to advance economic development and opportunity in the 33rd District and statewide,” Eslinger said.
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Eslinger will participate in balancing the state budget.
Her assignment to the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee tasks her with reviewing the governor’s appointments to various boards and commissions of state government, while her appointment to the Professional Registration Committee allows her to consider legislation relating to many of those same regulatory bodies.
As a member of the Senate Commerce Committee she will focus on laws relating to the state’s commercial sector, consumer protection, telecommunications, energy and environmental matters.
