A Thayer man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a car at 1:40 a.m. Sunday on County Road 2010, two miles north of West Plains, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler with Troop G of the patrol in Willow Springs reported William H. Hodges, 35, was riding his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle south when an eastbound 2008 Suzuki Reno pulled out in front of him. The Reno was driven by Kevin L. Moss, 46, of West Plains and no injuries for him were reported.
According to the report Hodges was wearing a helmet and Moss was wearing a seat belt.
Hodges was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
A Gainesville resident suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 12:10 p.m. Friday on J Highway 12 miles southeast of Gainesville in Ozark County.
Cpl. J. Roberts reported Taylor L. Barao, 18, was northbound in a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that ran off the road, struck two driveways, went airborne, hit a fence and overturned.
The report shows Barao was not wearing a seat belt; he was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark. No condition report is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.