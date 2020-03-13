ARRESTS
Jordan David Lee, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Feb. 10 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of tampering. Officer Justin Brown.
Willard G.R. Gunter, 18, Cabool, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 10 in Cabool on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Jason David Parker Hill, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 10 on a St. Francois County charge of probation violation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Christopher D. Barton, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Feb. 12 on outstanding warrants. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Dustin Lynn Jewell, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Feb. 12 on charges of probation violation and forgery. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Lyle Justin Craig, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Feb. 12 on charges of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked.
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Feb. 13 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Geraldine Nicole Agers, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 13 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Lakane Eugene Jones, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 14 on charges of failure to appear on charges including driving while suspended and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Gabriella Ona Inguanis, 22, Pomona, was arrested at midnight Feb. 16 on charges of failure to appear on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Wichowski.
Dakota James McKee, 18, Dora, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 17 on charges of stealing and stealing a motor vehicle. Cpl. Powell.
Andrew Kyle Wood, 17, West Plains, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Feb. 17 on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle. Cpl. Powell.
Maria Louise Wilson, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Feb. 17 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jeremy Charles Cone, 34, Alton, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 18 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a valid license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Oregon County Sheriff’s Department.
Jody Marie Brock, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 18 on a warrant. Cpl. Powell.
Bobby Dale Finney, 37, Dora, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Feb.20 on a charge of contempt of court. Officer T. Vanatter.
Danielle Rennee Winterland, 40, Stover, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 21 on charges of failure to appear on charges of trespassing and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Conner Burnes.
Candice Nicole Sell, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Feb. 23 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Sean Barrett.
TICKETS
Kedra Michelle Hale, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:41 a.m. Feb. 9 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of possession of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Joey Allen Marcak, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 9 at Walmart on a charge of stealing. Officer Whitsell.
Joshua Paul Sandy, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:47 p.m. Feb. 9 on Ramseur Road on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended and careless and reckless driving. Cpl. Stephens.
