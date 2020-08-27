The Howell County Commission is set to meet today at 10 a.m. for its regular Thursday session, which will include a public hearing in the afternoon concerning property taxes.
Commissioners meet each Monday and Thursday on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
After approving payroll, the commission expects to start the session with a 10 a.m. meeting between themselves and West Plains city representatives regarding the CARES Act, followed at 11:30 a.m. with a meeting with 37th Circuit Juvenile Office representatives to amend a grant.
CARES Act contracts will be up for review and consideration.
At 1 p.m. the commission will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2020 property tax rate.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
