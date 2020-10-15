INCIDENTS
Officer Whitley Clark reported at 9:02 a.m. Sept. 26 she responded to Katherine Drive regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. A man was found to have warrants and arrested.
It was reported at 10:46 a.m. Sept. 26 officers were dispatched to Taylor Grubaugh Chevrolet Buick GMC on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate items stolen out of a vehicle. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
Officers responded at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 26 to Super 8 Motel on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding stolen property. The case is under investigation. Officer Clark.
At 11:52 a.m. Sept. 26 a report was taken describing alleged harassment, involving a post made to social media about a child and their family and an incident at the elementary school. The case was forwarded to the school resource officer for further investigation. Officer Clark.
Officer Kevin White reported he responded to Walmart at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 to investigate a report of two homeless people who were trespassing, one of whom was suspected of shoplifting. A man and woman were asked to leave, and when it was discovered the woman had an active warrant she was arrested.
At 3:19 p.m. Sept. 26 Officer Brent McKemie was dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a man who had been trespassed and was back on the property. He was found to have active warrants and arrested.
At 4:17 p.m. Sept. 26 Officer McKemie responded to St. Louis Street to investigate damage to a vehicle. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 6:35 p.m. Sept. 26 Officer Paden Turnbull was dispatched to Lanton Road regarding an altercation that reportedly happened between two people that were living together. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors and charges are pending.
At 11:19 p.m. Sept. 26 possible controlled substances were found on a man who was being booked into jail. Charges are pending highway patrol lab results. Officer Colter Reid.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 11:27 p.m. Sept. 26 he conducted a traffic stop on K Highway for a lighting violation and it was discovered the driver had multiple warrants. The driver was arrested and the driver and a passenger were ticketed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Reid reported at 11:28 p.m. Sept. 26 he responded to a home on Bridges Avenue regarding an alleged incident of domestic violence. It was learned someone had been punched in the head and slapped on the chest. A complaint was forwarded to city prosecutors.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 12:48 a.m. Sept. 27 he conducted a traffic stop on County Road 6460 for a stop sign violation that resulted in the driver being arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
At 1:23 a.m. Sept. 27 officers were dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center regarding a report of sexual abuse involving a minor. The case was forwarded to the detectives’ division and is under investigation.
