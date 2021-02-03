A Mtn. Grove man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash at 2:25 p.m. Monday on AM Highway a mile south of Mtn. Grove, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.E. Rogers with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Adam M. Smith, 32, was eastbound on a 2001 Atrilia motorcycle that slid on the road, overturned and then traveled off the right side of the road. Smith was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows he was taken by Mercy helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Tpr. Rogers was assisted by Cpl. J.R. Sellars.
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man after his semitruck crashed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 14, a mile west of West Plains.
Msgt. R.T. Rees reported Tony G. Gunter, 58, was eastbound in a 2011 Kenworth tractor-trailer that ran off the road and overturned.
The report shows Gunter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.