The Howell County Commission has added the presentation of Bicentennial banners to its agenda for Thursday.
The presentation will be made to commissioners at 1 p.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square.
Other items on the agenda include approval of accounts payable, review of the November general ledger report, review and consideration of CARES contracts and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets starting at 10 a.m. each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.