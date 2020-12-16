ARREST
Dominique S. Mitchell, 27, Summersvile. Arrested and ticketed Thursday on U.S. 60 on a charge of first-offense driving while revoked or suspended, and ticketed on charges of failure to register vehicle and displaying or possessing another person’s plates. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Joni L. Ray, 41, Archie, ticketed Thursday on charges of failure to register vehicle and driving a commercial motor vehicle without a seat belt.
Brandon Cody Leland Mays, 24, Birch Tree, ticketed Sunday on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
INCIDENTS
At 6:21 p.m. Dec. 9, officers responded a third-degree domestic assault outside of the police department.
Fraudulent of use of a credit or debit device, stolen vehicle and stolen firearms or explosives was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday from a home on Park Drive.
At 2:59 p.m. Sunday, a person reported stolen property from a home on East James Street.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Gordon performed a well-being check Dec. 7 on North Pine Street.
Officer Gordon responded to North Pine Street for a report of people fighting in a parking lot. One person was asked to leave, which solved the issue.
On Dec. 9, a resident of north Y Highway reported a person might be outside of the apartments. Nothing and no one was found at the residence and extra patrol was requested. Officer Lisa Noble.
On Dec. 9, officers responded to a report of an aggressive woman at a nursing home. Upon arrival, the woman was calm and taken to hospital by ambulance. No further action was needed. Officer Dawnesha Scott.
A man fell on Dec. 9 on Washington Street, with possible broken ribs. Upon Officer Scott’s arrival, the man said he wanted to go back to bed and refused further medical care.
On Thursday, a man walked into the police department reporting he was trying to claim some property at a location, but the residents would not return it. Officer Gordon visited the location and obtained the property to be returned to the owner.
