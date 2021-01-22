Missouri Department of Transportation crews will replace culvert under parts of H and PP highways in Ozark County next week, and as a result, both roads will be closed while work is underway.
From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, H Highway will be closed from U.S. 160 to Highway 181. During the same hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, PP Highway will be closed from H Highway to U.S. 160.
All work will be done as weather permits. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
More information may be gotten by calling MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/southeast.
